First Rains by carole_sandford
Photo 1410

First Rains

Taken from the front door, one evening after it first rained. Great to see a whole arc & there was a faint one above.
29th May 2025 29th May 25

Carole Sandford

ace
Susan Wakely ace
Great capture of the rainbow.
May 29th, 2025  
Brennie B
Oh I like this!
May 29th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Wonderful catch. They are so fleeting.
May 29th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Fantastic rainbow
May 29th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Well spotted - such a lovely sight !
May 29th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
A storybook image.
May 29th, 2025  
