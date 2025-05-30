Previous
Gunby Walled Garden by carole_sandford
Gunby Walled Garden

Lucy & I had a drive out to Gunby today. It looked like rain for most of the day, but we managed to escape it until the drive home. This is looking across one of the walled gardens
30th May 2025 30th May 25

Carole Sandford

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Nice composition
May 30th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful times together… great capture
May 30th, 2025  
Barb ace
So lovely!
May 30th, 2025  
