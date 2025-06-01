Previous
Lucy by carole_sandford
Photo 1413

Lucy

My wandering companion at Gunby.
1st June 2025 1st Jun 25

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
387% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Phil Sandford ace
She’s turning into a gorgeous young lady.
June 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact