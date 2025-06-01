Sign up
Photo 1413
Lucy
My wandering companion at Gunby.
1st June 2025
1st Jun 25
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Photo Details
Tags
granddaughter
lucy
Phil Sandford
ace
She’s turning into a gorgeous young lady.
June 1st, 2025
