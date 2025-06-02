Sign up
Photo 1414
A bit of colour
A shot to show some of the colour in our garden.
2nd June 2025
2nd Jun 25
4
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4705
photos
179
followers
148
following
387% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
2nd June 2025 10:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
colourful
Helene
ace
You have such a pretty garden
June 2nd, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Looks like a lovely yard for relaxing.
June 2nd, 2025
Beverley
ace
Sooo gorgeous… very pretty garden.
June 2nd, 2025
Phil Sandford
ace
Very nice; your gardener is worth every penny you give him
June 2nd, 2025
