Previous
Photo 1415
Super , Soggy Squirrel
It has rained on & off today. This critter was looking a little bedraggled. Taken from our kitchen window ( I don’t do getting wet 💦).
5th June 2025
5th Jun 25
1
2
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Views
5
5
Comments
1
1
Fav's
2
2
Album
Extras
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
5th June 2025 9:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
soggy
Liz Milne
ace
Poor wee guy! Great capture!
June 5th, 2025
