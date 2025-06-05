Previous
Super , Soggy Squirrel by carole_sandford
Photo 1415

Super , Soggy Squirrel

It has rained on & off today. This critter was looking a little bedraggled. Taken from our kitchen window ( I don’t do getting wet 💦).
5th June 2025 5th Jun 25

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Liz Milne ace
Poor wee guy! Great capture!
June 5th, 2025  
