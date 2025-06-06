Previous
Mr Woody by carole_sandford
Photo 1416

Mr Woody

He has been in & out of the garden all day today, possibly feeding kids. Even had a drink from the bird bath, which I’ve never seen any of them do
6th June 2025 6th Jun 25

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
