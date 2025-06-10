Previous
Hartsholme Heron by carole_sandford
Hartsholme Heron

This guy was just about to fly further down the line of bushes, so not as sharp as I would have liked, but I liked how you can see him in readiness to take off.
10th June 2025 10th Jun 25

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Oh wow, thought he was a statue! I love watching herons. So jurassic and unbelievably elegant in flight.
June 10th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
@casablanca they are definitely Jurassic looking! I always think they look as if they shouldn’t be able to fly!
June 10th, 2025  
