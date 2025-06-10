Sign up
Previous
Photo 1419
Hartsholme Heron
This guy was just about to fly further down the line of bushes, so not as sharp as I would have liked, but I liked how you can see him in readiness to take off.
10th June 2025
10th Jun 25
2
0
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
1416
3213
1417
3214
1418
3215
3216
1419
Views
6
Comments
2
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
10th June 2025 10:40am
Tags
park
,
heron
,
hartsholme
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Oh wow, thought he was a statue! I love watching herons. So jurassic and unbelievably elegant in flight.
June 10th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
@casablanca
they are definitely Jurassic looking! I always think they look as if they shouldn’t be able to fly!
June 10th, 2025
