Just to show the progress. Still soooo much to do! May be finished in another year, or two 😜
14th June 2025 14th Jun 25

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
JackieR ace
I'm most impressed
June 14th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Oh wow! This looks amazing. Is it a cross stitch or a tapestry? I restarted mine during the pandemic, but haven't got back to it yet. It's a good time of year when the evenings are light
June 14th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
@busylady it’s a cross stitch Judith, but it’s quite fine, which gives a great effect & it doesn’t look so obviously cross stitched, as some do.
June 14th, 2025  
Michelle
Wow this is amazing, I do miss doing cross stitch as I have carpal tunnel in both hands
June 14th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Clever & patient …..it’s beautiful work & I love the vibrancy…..much more interesting than a flower cross stitch.
June 14th, 2025  
Phil Sandford ace
Coming on beautifully
June 14th, 2025  
