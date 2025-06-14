Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1423
Update
Just to show the progress. Still soooo much to do! May be finished in another year, or two 😜
14th June 2025
14th Jun 25
6
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4726
photos
177
followers
147
following
389% complete
View this month »
1416
1417
1418
1419
1420
1421
1422
1423
Latest from all albums
1420
3217
3218
1421
3219
1422
3220
1423
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
14th June 2025 8:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cross
,
stitch
JackieR
ace
I'm most impressed
June 14th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
Oh wow! This looks amazing. Is it a cross stitch or a tapestry? I restarted mine during the pandemic, but haven't got back to it yet. It's a good time of year when the evenings are light
June 14th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
@busylady
it’s a cross stitch Judith, but it’s quite fine, which gives a great effect & it doesn’t look so obviously cross stitched, as some do.
June 14th, 2025
Michelle
Wow this is amazing, I do miss doing cross stitch as I have carpal tunnel in both hands
June 14th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
Clever & patient …..it’s beautiful work & I love the vibrancy…..much more interesting than a flower cross stitch.
June 14th, 2025
Phil Sandford
ace
Coming on beautifully
June 14th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close