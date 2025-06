Cathedral Rear

Whenever we park in a certain car park & walk to castle square we walk past this view of the cathedral. We have photographed it many times & though it’s the same view, it nearly always looks different, different season, different light etc

I thought it was quite overgrown this time & hedge is usually much lower. On this occasion there was also a tent containing binoculars on tripods for looking at the peregrine falcons that nest in the towers.