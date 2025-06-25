Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1427
Clouds
Clouds over the fields, not far from home. Not ominous looking ones this time.
For all it was supposed to be not so hot, it was 30°C & very humid when I went to the supermarket this afternoon.
25th June 2025
25th Jun 25
11
8
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4741
photos
178
followers
146
following
390% complete
View this month »
1420
1421
1422
1423
1424
1425
1426
1427
Latest from all albums
3225
3226
3227
3228
3229
3230
3231
1427
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
11
Fav's
8
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
25th June 2025 3:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
clouds
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely view of the wide and sunny country side. What a lovely looking sky all blue with those white and fluffy clouds Has got very hot and humid here again this afternoon ,
June 25th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Gorgeous gathering of individual clouds.
June 25th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
It makes a marvellous half and half
June 25th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Superb capture of the cloudscape...great pov
June 25th, 2025
Kate
ace
Cool clouds and grassy field
June 25th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
Crop doing well……love that sky.
June 25th, 2025
Phil Sandford
ace
Gorgeous
June 25th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely field scene
June 25th, 2025
Rick
ace
Beautiful scenery and capture.
June 25th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
I love the expansive feel of this. It looks great on black!
June 25th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Gorgeous view…
June 25th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close