Clouds by carole_sandford
Photo 1427

Clouds

Clouds over the fields, not far from home. Not ominous looking ones this time.
For all it was supposed to be not so hot, it was 30°C & very humid when I went to the supermarket this afternoon.
25th June 2025 25th Jun 25

Carole Sandford

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely view of the wide and sunny country side. What a lovely looking sky all blue with those white and fluffy clouds Has got very hot and humid here again this afternoon ,
June 25th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Gorgeous gathering of individual clouds.
June 25th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
It makes a marvellous half and half
June 25th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Superb capture of the cloudscape...great pov
June 25th, 2025  
Kate ace
Cool clouds and grassy field
June 25th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Crop doing well……love that sky.
June 25th, 2025  
Phil Sandford ace
Gorgeous
June 25th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely field scene
June 25th, 2025  
Rick ace
Beautiful scenery and capture.
June 25th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
I love the expansive feel of this. It looks great on black!
June 25th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Gorgeous view…
June 25th, 2025  
