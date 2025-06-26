Sign up
Photo 1428
Buff-tailed Bumblebee
The bees have been a bit slow in visiting the lavender, but today there were quite a few.
26th June 2025
26th Jun 25
2
2
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4743
photos
178
followers
146
following
391% complete
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
26th June 2025 12:14pm
Tags
lavender
,
bumblebee
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A beautiful close-up ! fav
June 26th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
June 26th, 2025
