Buff-tailed Bumblebee by carole_sandford
Photo 1428

Buff-tailed Bumblebee

The bees have been a bit slow in visiting the lavender, but today there were quite a few.
26th June 2025 26th Jun 25

Carole Sandford

Beryl Lloyd ace
A beautiful close-up ! fav
June 26th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
June 26th, 2025  
