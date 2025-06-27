Previous
Chains by carole_sandford
Photo 1429

Chains

Anchor chains to be exact. Part of the decoration in front of the Customs House on the Quayside in Kings Lynn.
27th June 2025 27th Jun 25

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
391% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Phil Sandford ace
Great capture.
June 27th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Always love a bit of rust!
June 27th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Love the intermingle of the iron loops rust and flaking paint , wonderful shapes colour tones and textures - so tactile - I just want to touch it ! fav
June 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact