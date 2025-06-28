Previous
One’s Garden Lake by carole_sandford
Photo 1430

One’s Garden Lake

One of two in the grounds of Sandringham.
The gardens are lovely, but wouldn’t expect any less really.
28th June 2025 28th Jun 25

Carole Sandford

