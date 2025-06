Quayside

After breakfast at Norfolk Lavender we had a drive to Wells next the Sea. My best friends mum & dad used to have a caravan there & so I spent quite a lot of time there with my friend & her parents.

This is looking across to the Quayside. The big building was a granary store, but has been turned into apartments now, with fabulous view out to sea.

We didn’t stay for too long because it was very hot, above 30°C. I thought this shot gave the impression of it being hot 🥵