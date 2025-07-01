Previous
Get my good side… by carole_sandford
Get my good side…

One of many seagulls around the Quay in Wells yesterday.
Carole Sandford

Christine Sztukowski ace
Great pose
July 1st, 2025  
Phil Sandford ace
Loitering for chips or ice cream.
July 1st, 2025  
Barb ace
Fun capture! Great title!
July 1st, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Certainly on the look-out ! - great shot ! fav
July 1st, 2025  
Brennie B
Poser!
July 1st, 2025  
Beverley ace
Fabulas capture…
July 1st, 2025  
Rob Z ace
You have caught that beady eye so well..
July 1st, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Good catch- he might also be saying, "Get off my dock!" I'm not sure about that look he's giving you- haha.
July 1st, 2025  
