Previous
Photo 1433
Get my good side…
One of many seagulls around the Quay in Wells yesterday.
1st July 2025
1st Jul 25
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Photo Details
Tags
seagull
,
wells
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Great pose
July 1st, 2025
Phil Sandford
ace
Loitering for chips or ice cream.
July 1st, 2025
Barb
ace
Fun capture! Great title!
July 1st, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Certainly on the look-out ! - great shot ! fav
July 1st, 2025
Brennie B
Poser!
July 1st, 2025
Beverley
ace
Fabulas capture…
July 1st, 2025
Rob Z
ace
You have caught that beady eye so well..
July 1st, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Good catch- he might also be saying, "Get off my dock!" I'm not sure about that look he's giving you- haha.
July 1st, 2025
