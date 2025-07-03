Previous
Crocosmia by carole_sandford
Photo 1435

Crocosmia

Just starting to bloom in the garden.
3rd July 2025 3rd Jul 25

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd
Nice - !
July 3rd, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski
Wonderfully composed
July 3rd, 2025  
