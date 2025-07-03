Sign up
Previous
Photo 1435
Crocosmia
Just starting to bloom in the garden.
3rd July 2025
3rd Jul 25
2
1
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4758
photos
176
followers
146
following
393% complete
View this month »
1428
1429
1430
1431
1432
1433
1434
1435
Latest from all albums
1432
3237
1433
3238
1434
3239
1435
84
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
3rd July 2025 3:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
crocosmia
Beryl Lloyd
Nice - !
July 3rd, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
Wonderfully composed
July 3rd, 2025
