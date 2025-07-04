Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1436
St Martin in the Fields
London church completed in 1726. Near to the National Gallery & Trafalgar Square.
4th July 2025
4th Jul 25
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4760
photos
176
followers
146
following
393% complete
View this month »
1429
1430
1431
1432
1433
1434
1435
1436
Latest from all albums
1433
3238
1434
3239
1435
84
3240
1436
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
4th July 2025 4:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
london
Susan Wakely
ace
When I see this it reminds me of Carols at Christmas.
July 4th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
This is classic London Carole
July 4th, 2025
bkb in the city
ace
Nice shot of a beautiful building
July 4th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close