Previous
St Martin in the Fields by carole_sandford
Photo 1436

St Martin in the Fields

London church completed in 1726. Near to the National Gallery & Trafalgar Square.
4th July 2025 4th Jul 25

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
393% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
When I see this it reminds me of Carols at Christmas.
July 4th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
This is classic London Carole
July 4th, 2025  
bkb in the city ace
Nice shot of a beautiful building
July 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact