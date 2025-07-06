Sign up
Previous
Photo 1437
Bouncing Rain
Couldn’t let today’s rain go unmentioned. It has rained off & on for most of the day. I liked how it was bouncing on the patio table. Lots of little water crowns, just about visible.
6th July 2025
6th Jul 25
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Photo Details
Views
22
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
6th July 2025 11:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rain
,
garden
Phil Sandford
ace
The harden has been crying out for it for weeks.
July 6th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Cool capture
July 6th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great little water crowns.
July 6th, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
Badly needed
July 6th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
Amazing that you should have water crowns today, because I'm looking at your water crown rig-up from 2020 - and reading an 2023 article that uses it as an illustration!
July 6th, 2025
