Bouncing Rain by carole_sandford
Photo 1437

Bouncing Rain

Couldn’t let today’s rain go unmentioned. It has rained off & on for most of the day. I liked how it was bouncing on the patio table. Lots of little water crowns, just about visible.
6th July 2025 6th Jul 25

Carole Sandford

Phil Sandford ace
The harden has been crying out for it for weeks.
July 6th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Cool capture
July 6th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great little water crowns.
July 6th, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
Badly needed
July 6th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
Amazing that you should have water crowns today, because I'm looking at your water crown rig-up from 2020 - and reading an 2023 article that uses it as an illustration!
July 6th, 2025  
