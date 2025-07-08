Previous
Cover yourself in pollen! by carole_sandford
Cover yourself in pollen!

Spent a fair bit of time sitting near the lavender in the garden today, which is now awash with bees!
8th July 2025 8th Jul 25

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
Sue Cooper ace
A wonderful capture. Fav.
July 8th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Wonderful the bees are busy… beautiful capture
July 8th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Terrific capture of this bee and its pollen glitter.
July 8th, 2025  
