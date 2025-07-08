Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1438
Cover yourself in pollen!
Spent a fair bit of time sitting near the lavender in the garden today, which is now awash with bees!
8th July 2025
8th Jul 25
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4766
photos
176
followers
146
following
393% complete
View this month »
1431
1432
1433
1434
1435
1436
1437
1438
Latest from all albums
3240
1436
3241
3242
1437
3243
3244
1438
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
8th July 2025 1:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
lavender
,
bees
Sue Cooper
ace
A wonderful capture. Fav.
July 8th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Wonderful the bees are busy… beautiful capture
July 8th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Terrific capture of this bee and its pollen glitter.
July 8th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close