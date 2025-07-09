Previous
Peacock on the buddleia by carole_sandford
Photo 1439

Peacock on the buddleia

Another peacock butterfly image.
9th July 2025 9th Jul 25

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
Pat Knowles ace
Ooh super capture….my butterflies flew away when I got near!
July 9th, 2025  
Lou Ann ace
Wonderful.
July 9th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
July 9th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful capture
July 9th, 2025  
