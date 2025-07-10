Sign up
Photo 1440
Summer Garden
Well, the grass isn’t looking too good, but it will recover! There is some colour, just waiting for the dahlias to contribute - shouldn’t be long now. Currently 28°C, so everything is struggling, supposed to be hotter still at the weekend 😱
10th July 2025
10th Jul 25
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
hot
,
garden
,
summer
LManning (Laura)
ace
A lovely space, but it does look warm right now!
July 10th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Looking very nice.
July 10th, 2025
