Summer Garden

Well, the grass isn’t looking too good, but it will recover! There is some colour, just waiting for the dahlias to contribute - shouldn’t be long now. Currently 28°C, so everything is struggling, supposed to be hotter still at the weekend 😱
10th July 2025 10th Jul 25

LManning (Laura) ace
A lovely space, but it does look warm right now!
July 10th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Looking very nice.
July 10th, 2025  
