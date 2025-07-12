Previous
Late Robin by carole_sandford
Photo 1442

Late Robin

It was about 9:30pm as we were leaving the river yesterday that this Robin suddenly appeared in the field next to where we’d parked. The light wasn’t brilliant then, so was quite pleased with this shot.
12th July 2025 12th Jul 25

Carole Sandford

Beverley ace
Oh my gosh… Carol this is such a beautiful photo… robins are so beautiful… love this shot.
July 12th, 2025  
Julie Ryan ace
Adorable
July 12th, 2025  
Liz Milne ace
Beautiful!
July 12th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Absolutely beautiful
July 12th, 2025  
Phil Sandford ace
Always love a robin
July 12th, 2025  
Barb ace
Perfect capture!
July 12th, 2025  
