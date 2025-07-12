Sign up
Previous
Photo 1442
Late Robin
It was about 9:30pm as we were leaving the river yesterday that this Robin suddenly appeared in the field next to where we’d parked. The light wasn’t brilliant then, so was quite pleased with this shot.
12th July 2025
12th Jul 25
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Beverley
ace
Oh my gosh… Carol this is such a beautiful photo… robins are so beautiful… love this shot.
July 12th, 2025
Julie Ryan
ace
Adorable
July 12th, 2025
Liz Milne
ace
Beautiful!
July 12th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Absolutely beautiful
July 12th, 2025
Phil Sandford
ace
Always love a robin
July 12th, 2025
Barb
ace
Perfect capture!
July 12th, 2025
