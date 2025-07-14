Sign up
Previous
Photo 1444
Great Tit Youngster
Still a bit fluffy, so I’m guessing it’s a youngster. Having a drink in the garden.
14th July 2025
14th Jul 25
2
2
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
9th July 2025 10:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
great
,
tit
,
youngster
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this young beauty.
July 14th, 2025
Lou Ann
ace
He’s wonderful. Love the little glint in his eye.
July 14th, 2025
