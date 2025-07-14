Previous
Great Tit Youngster by carole_sandford
Photo 1444

Great Tit Youngster

Still a bit fluffy, so I’m guessing it’s a youngster. Having a drink in the garden.
14th July 2025 14th Jul 25

Carole Sandford

August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Diana ace
Lovely shot of this young beauty.
July 14th, 2025  
Lou Ann ace
He’s wonderful. Love the little glint in his eye.
July 14th, 2025  
