Juvenile Robin by carole_sandford
Photo 1445

Juvenile Robin

Or at least I think it’s a juvenile. This was in the garden, in the rain this morning. Taken from the kitchen window.
15th July 2025 15th Jul 25

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Sue Cooper ace
This does look like a juvenile. It's very sweet. Fav.
July 15th, 2025  
Phil Sandford ace
Definitely a juvenile Robin. Great capture.
July 15th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw ! - he will soon have a beautiful red-breast ! fav
July 15th, 2025  
