Previous
Photo 1445
Juvenile Robin
Or at least I think it’s a juvenile. This was in the garden, in the rain this morning. Taken from the kitchen window.
15th July 2025
15th Jul 25
3
3
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4780
photos
177
followers
146
following
395% complete
1438
1439
1440
1441
1442
1443
1444
1445
3248
1442
3249
1443
3250
1444
3251
1445
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
15th July 2025 2:09pm
Tags
garden
,
robin
,
juvenile
Sue Cooper
ace
This does look like a juvenile. It's very sweet. Fav.
July 15th, 2025
Phil Sandford
ace
Definitely a juvenile Robin. Great capture.
July 15th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw ! - he will soon have a beautiful red-breast ! fav
July 15th, 2025
