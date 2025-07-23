Sign up
Previous
Photo 1448
Swag Bag…
The size of the bag belies the amount of clothing inside. Lucy & holiday clothes she had persuaded Nanny to buy …
23rd July 2025
23rd Jul 25
6
4
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4791
photos
177
followers
147
following
396% complete
1441
1442
1443
1444
1445
1446
1447
1448
Views
8
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
23rd July 2025 3:29pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
shopping
,
lucy
Sue Cooper
ace
Ha-ha, that's a brilliant capture. Fav.
July 23rd, 2025
JackieR
ace
Nothing but designer best from Primarni!!
July 23rd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha great title, and a super capture ! She obviously knows how to get Nanny to cough-up !! - fav
July 23rd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
At least you get lots for your money in Primark.
July 23rd, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Ha ha, clever Lucy!
July 23rd, 2025
Beverley
ace
So wonderful … super photo of special times shared… lots of fun & laughter
July 23rd, 2025
