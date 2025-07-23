Previous
Photo 1448

Swag Bag…

The size of the bag belies the amount of clothing inside. Lucy & holiday clothes she had persuaded Nanny to buy …
23rd July 2025 23rd Jul 25

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Sue Cooper ace
Ha-ha, that's a brilliant capture. Fav.
July 23rd, 2025  
JackieR ace
Nothing but designer best from Primarni!!
July 23rd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha great title, and a super capture ! She obviously knows how to get Nanny to cough-up !! - fav
July 23rd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
At least you get lots for your money in Primark.
July 23rd, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Ha ha, clever Lucy!
July 23rd, 2025  
Beverley ace
So wonderful … super photo of special times shared… lots of fun & laughter
July 23rd, 2025  
