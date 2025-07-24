Previous
Hollyhocks by carole_sandford
Photo 1449

Hollyhocks

Quintessential component of an English country garden in my opinion. They are definitely adding colour to our garden.
24th July 2025 24th Jul 25

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
396% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
That's a beautiful sight
July 24th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Gorgeous.
July 24th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Sooo beautiful
July 24th, 2025  
Shirley ace
Lovely
July 24th, 2025  
Barb ace
Marvelous photo! Looking forward to one day having blooms like this on my hollyhocks which are new to my flowerbed!
July 24th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Gorgeous
July 24th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
July 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact