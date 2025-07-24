Sign up
Previous
Photo 1449
Hollyhocks
Quintessential component of an English country garden in my opinion. They are definitely adding colour to our garden.
24th July 2025
24th Jul 25
7
5
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4793
photos
177
followers
147
following
396% complete
View this month »
1442
1443
1444
1445
1446
1447
1448
1449
Latest from all albums
1447
3256
3257
3258
3259
1448
3260
1449
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
7
Fav's
5
Album
Extras
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
24th July 2025 7:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
hollyhocksgarden
Rob Z
That's a beautiful sight
July 24th, 2025
Susan Wakely
Gorgeous.
July 24th, 2025
Beverley
Sooo beautiful
July 24th, 2025
Shirley
Lovely
July 24th, 2025
Barb
Marvelous photo! Looking forward to one day having blooms like this on my hollyhocks which are new to my flowerbed!
July 24th, 2025
gloria jones
Gorgeous
July 24th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
Lovely
July 24th, 2025
