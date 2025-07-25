Previous
Crocosmia by carole_sandford
Photo 1450

Crocosmia

Making the most of it before it’s past its best. Close up shot of the brightest flowers in the garden at the moment.
25th July 2025 25th Jul 25

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Beverley ace
It’s standing to attention… stunning capture… love the colours in the light
July 25th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Beautifully captured
July 25th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Wow I love this special close up. The dark background adds to it glory! Yes snap….yours is more dramatic!
July 25th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Gorgeous!
July 25th, 2025  
