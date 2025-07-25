Sign up
Previous
Photo 1450
Crocosmia
Making the most of it before it’s past its best. Close up shot of the brightest flowers in the garden at the moment.
25th July 2025
25th Jul 25
4
2
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4795
photos
177
followers
147
following
397% complete
1443
1444
1445
1446
1447
1448
1449
1450
3257
3258
3259
1448
3260
1449
3261
1450
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
25th July 2025 4:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
flowers
,
garden
,
crocosmia
Beverley
ace
It’s standing to attention… stunning capture… love the colours in the light
July 25th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
Beautifully captured
July 25th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
Wow I love this special close up. The dark background adds to it glory! Yes snap….yours is more dramatic!
July 25th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Gorgeous!
July 25th, 2025
