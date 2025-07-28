Previous
Sunlit Fern by carole_sandford
Photo 1452

Sunlit Fern

As we walked along the woodland path this fern stood out as luminous, basking in a shaft of sunlight.
28th July 2025 28th Jul 25

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
397% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Stunning…
July 28th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely light.
July 28th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Nice pov
July 28th, 2025  
Lou Ann ace
Just wonderful light, it’s beautiful.
July 28th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice
July 28th, 2025  
Elisabeth Sæter
Lovely
July 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact