Photo 1452
Sunlit Fern
As we walked along the woodland path this fern stood out as luminous, basking in a shaft of sunlight.
28th July 2025
28th Jul 25
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
sunlight
fern
hartsholme
Beverley
ace
Stunning…
July 28th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely light.
July 28th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Nice pov
July 28th, 2025
Lou Ann
ace
Just wonderful light, it’s beautiful.
July 28th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice
July 28th, 2025
Elisabeth Sæter
Lovely
July 28th, 2025
