Astrantia by carole_sandford
Photo 1453

Astrantia

Found these in the garden the other day, had thought that we no longer had any, but, surprise, surprise!
29th July 2025 29th Jul 25

Carole Sandford

Sue Cooper ace
What a lovely surprise and such a pretty one too. Fav.
July 29th, 2025  
Phil Sandford ace
It was completely swamped by something that is no longer in the garden; I’d forgotten we had it also.
July 29th, 2025  
Shirley ace
Very pretty
July 29th, 2025  
