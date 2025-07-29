Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1453
Astrantia
Found these in the garden the other day, had thought that we no longer had any, but, surprise, surprise!
29th July 2025
29th Jul 25
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4803
photos
177
followers
147
following
398% complete
View this month »
1446
1447
1448
1449
1450
1451
1452
1453
Latest from all albums
3262
1451
3263
3264
1452
85
3265
1453
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Extras
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
29th July 2025 2:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
astrantia
Sue Cooper
ace
What a lovely surprise and such a pretty one too. Fav.
July 29th, 2025
Phil Sandford
ace
It was completely swamped by something that is no longer in the garden; I’d forgotten we had it also.
July 29th, 2025
Shirley
ace
Very pretty
July 29th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close