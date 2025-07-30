Previous
Strange Activity by carole_sandford
Similar to Phil’s recent shot & the bird was demonstrating similar behaviour. After eating some peanuts he was then sat on the branch for the longest while - at least 20 minutes. Usually they are in & out really quickly.
ace
