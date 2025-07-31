Sign up
Elizabethan Architecture
Lucy & I had a wander around the gardens at Doddington Hall this afternoon. I quite liked the pov of this shot of the building.
31st July 2025
31st Jul 25
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
hall
,
doddington
