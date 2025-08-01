Previous
Moorhen by carole_sandford
Photo 1456

Moorhen

One from Doddington the other day. There was lots of pollen & similar from the trees floating on the water.
1st August 2025 1st Aug 25

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
398% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Lovely capture of the seed heads.
August 1st, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
So beautiful
August 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact