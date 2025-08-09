Sign up
Photo 1458
Realistic
I think this one looks very realistic. He had quite a long tail , but i preferred the cropped & more detailed look.
9th August 2025
9th Aug 25
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
Tags
sculpture
doddington
Sue Cooper
ace
This is fabulous and looks so real. fav
August 9th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
It does look realistic.
August 9th, 2025
