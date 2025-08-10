Previous
Sunflower Field by carole_sandford
Photo 1459

Sunflower Field

The view across the Sunflower Field today. Probably about half of them had gone over & I would say they perhaps weren’t as tall as they might have been. Still a great sight though!
10th August 2025

Carole Sandford

Photo Details

Barb ace
Delightful!
August 10th, 2025  
