Photo 1459
Sunflower Field
The view across the Sunflower Field today. Probably about half of them had gone over & I would say they perhaps weren’t as tall as they might have been. Still a great sight though!
10th August 2025
10th Aug 25
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
sunflower
,
fields
Barb
ace
Delightful!
August 10th, 2025
