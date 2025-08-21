Previous
Southwell Workhouse by carole_sandford
Photo 1464

Southwell Workhouse

Built in 1824, this is the best preserved example of the hundreds of workhouses built across the country. Looking after the poor was a national social issue throughout the Elizabethan & Victorian years.
It could house up to 158 people at one time. It was determined that such places should be a deterrent to ensure that only the truly destitute would submit themselves to such a harsh regime. People had to work in return for their “help”.
Sometimes Phil & I upload the same image. Today is one of those days ( just in case you think you are “seeing things”) this is one that had to be used.
21st August 2025 21st Aug 25

Carole Sandford

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Imposing building with dramatic clouds.
August 21st, 2025  
Phil Sandford ace
Snap
August 21st, 2025  
