Southwell Workhouse

Built in 1824, this is the best preserved example of the hundreds of workhouses built across the country. Looking after the poor was a national social issue throughout the Elizabethan & Victorian years.

It could house up to 158 people at one time. It was determined that such places should be a deterrent to ensure that only the truly destitute would submit themselves to such a harsh regime. People had to work in return for their “help”.

