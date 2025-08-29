Previous
Sheltering from the Rain by carole_sandford
Sheltering from the Rain

We have had some rain this afternoon. This spider seemed to be keeping dry inside this dahlia.
29th August 2025 29th Aug 25

Carole Sandford

Susan Wakely ace
Sensible spider.
August 29th, 2025  
