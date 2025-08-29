Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1468
Sheltering from the Rain
We have had some rain this afternoon. This spider seemed to be keeping dry inside this dahlia.
29th August 2025
29th Aug 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4852
photos
179
followers
146
following
402% complete
View this month »
1461
1462
1463
1464
1465
1466
1467
1468
Latest from all albums
88
3292
1467
3293
3294
3295
3296
1468
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
29th August 2025 6:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
spider
,
garden
,
dahlia
Susan Wakely
ace
Sensible spider.
August 29th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close