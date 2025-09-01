Sign up
Previous
Photo 1470
Sunflowers
Sunflowers, three sparse fields full - would have been a fabulous sight if they had reached their potential! Just a few in this shot.
1st September 2025
1st Sep 25
5
2
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4857
photos
179
followers
146
following
402% complete
View this month »
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
1st September 2025 7:28pm
Tags
sunflowers
,
ridge
,
lincs
Julie Ryan
ace
Very pretty
September 1st, 2025
Elisabeth Sæter
Lovely
September 1st, 2025
Babs
ace
I do love sunflowers, always look so cheery.
September 1st, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful light
September 1st, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful!
September 1st, 2025
