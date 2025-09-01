Previous
Sunflowers by carole_sandford
Sunflowers

Sunflowers, three sparse fields full - would have been a fabulous sight if they had reached their potential! Just a few in this shot.
1st September 2025 1st Sep 25

Carole Sandford

Julie Ryan
Very pretty
September 1st, 2025  
Elisabeth Sæter
Lovely
September 1st, 2025  
Babs
I do love sunflowers, always look so cheery.
September 1st, 2025  
gloria jones
Wonderful light
September 1st, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd
Beautiful!
September 1st, 2025  
