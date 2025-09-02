Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1471
Year 10
A back to school photo of Lucy. She started year 10 today. School gets a bit more serious now, working towards exams over the next two years.
2nd September 2025
2nd Sep 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4859
photos
179
followers
146
following
403% complete
View this month »
1464
1465
1466
1467
1468
1469
1470
1471
Latest from all albums
1468
3297
1469
3298
1470
3299
3300
1471
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
2nd September 2025 7:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
school
,
lucy
Beryl Lloyd
ace
All ready to face all !
September 2nd, 2025
Beverley
ace
She looks happy and ready for the challenge… super photo
September 2nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close