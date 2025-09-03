Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1472
It’s black over Bill’s mothers….
….A colloquial saying for a dark sky threatening rain, as seen from our conservatory.
We’ve had a fair amount of rain today - much needed.
3rd September 2025
3rd Sep 25
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4861
photos
179
followers
146
following
403% complete
View this month »
1465
1466
1467
1468
1469
1470
1471
1472
Latest from all albums
1469
3298
1470
3299
3300
1471
3301
1472
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
3rd September 2025 3:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clouds
,
rain
,
garden
LManning (Laura)
ace
It does look ominous!
September 3rd, 2025
Shirley
ace
Certainly black did come to anything ?
September 3rd, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
@whippy
yes, we’ve had quite a few heavy showers today.
September 3rd, 2025
Lou Ann
ace
I like that saying. Lovely capture of your garden and the sky!
September 3rd, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
I always think a dark sky can accentuate some ….this is one of them! Great contrast of garden & dark sky.
September 3rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close