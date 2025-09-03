Previous
It’s black over Bill’s mothers…. by carole_sandford
It’s black over Bill’s mothers….

….A colloquial saying for a dark sky threatening rain, as seen from our conservatory.
We’ve had a fair amount of rain today - much needed.
Carole Sandford

LManning (Laura) ace
It does look ominous!
September 3rd, 2025  
Shirley ace
Certainly black did come to anything ?
September 3rd, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
@whippy yes, we’ve had quite a few heavy showers today.
September 3rd, 2025  
Lou Ann ace
I like that saying. Lovely capture of your garden and the sky!
September 3rd, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
I always think a dark sky can accentuate some ….this is one of them! Great contrast of garden & dark sky.
September 3rd, 2025  
