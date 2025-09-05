Sign up
Previous
Photo 1473
Blue Tit
Seen in the garden today. We don’t seem to have a lot of birds at the moment.
5th September 2025
5th Sep 25
1
3
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4864
photos
178
followers
146
following
403% complete
1466
1467
1468
1469
1470
1471
1472
1473
3299
3300
1471
3301
1472
3302
3303
1473
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
5th September 2025 12:13pm
Tags
blue
,
garden
,
tit
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a sweet blue tit and a beautiful capture sitting proud in the tree ! fav
September 5th, 2025
