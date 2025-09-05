Previous
Blue Tit by carole_sandford
Photo 1473

Blue Tit

Seen in the garden today. We don’t seem to have a lot of birds at the moment.
5th September 2025 5th Sep 25

Carole Sandford

August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a sweet blue tit and a beautiful capture sitting proud in the tree ! fav
September 5th, 2025  
