Previous
Photo 1474
Perfect Rainbow
It rained when we first got to the area where we could see the Lancaster Sculpture , but soon stopped & this perfect rainbow appeared.
8th September 2025
8th Sep 25
4
4
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
8th September 2025 6:19pm
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
rainbow
,
sculpture
,
lancaster
Shirley
ace
Love rainbows fav
September 8th, 2025
Phil Sandford
ace
Fabulous capture, and shows how far away from the monument we were.
September 8th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
How cool!
September 8th, 2025
Elisabeth Sæter
Wonderful shot
September 8th, 2025
