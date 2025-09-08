Previous
Perfect Rainbow by carole_sandford
Photo 1474

Perfect Rainbow

It rained when we first got to the area where we could see the Lancaster Sculpture , but soon stopped & this perfect rainbow appeared.
8th September 2025 8th Sep 25

Carole Sandford

Shirley ace
Love rainbows fav
September 8th, 2025  
Phil Sandford ace
Fabulous capture, and shows how far away from the monument we were.
September 8th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
How cool!
September 8th, 2025  
Elisabeth Sæter
Wonderful shot
September 8th, 2025  
