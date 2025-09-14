Previous
Lincoln Castle by carole_sandford
Lincoln Castle

The observatory tower is a Victorian addition to the Motte & Bailey construction that is Lincoln castle, constructed in 1068 by William the Conqueror. The Victorians added the tower to, in their opinion, make it look more castle like !
14th September 2025 14th Sep 25

Carole Sandford

Beverley ace
Great capture…
September 14th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
haha yep the tower definitely is needed to give 'the look'
September 14th, 2025  
