Previous
Photo 1477
Lincoln Castle
The observatory tower is a Victorian addition to the Motte & Bailey construction that is Lincoln castle, constructed in 1068 by William the Conqueror. The Victorians added the tower to, in their opinion, make it look more castle like !
14th September 2025
14th Sep 25
2
2
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4877
photos
178
followers
145
following
404% complete
1470
1471
1472
1473
1474
1475
1476
1477
1475
3308
3309
3310
3311
1476
3312
1477
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
14th September 2025 1:49pm
Tags
castle
,
tower
,
lincoln
,
observatory
Beverley
ace
Great capture…
September 14th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
haha yep the tower definitely is needed to give 'the look'
September 14th, 2025
