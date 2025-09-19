Previous
Rowan by carole_sandford
Photo 1479

Rowan

I saw the sunlight on this Rowan tree that is in our front garden & took this from the lounge window.
19th September 2025 19th Sep 25

Carole Sandford

Beverley ace
Very beautiful…
September 19th, 2025  
