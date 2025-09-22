Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1480
Blending with the Leaves
A Great Tit, sat on the one branch of the Magnolia tree that has leaves that are changing colour.
22nd September 2025
22nd Sep 25
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4889
photos
179
followers
146
following
405% complete
View this month »
1473
1474
1475
1476
1477
1478
1479
1480
Latest from all albums
3316
3317
1479
3318
89
3319
3320
1480
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Album
Extras
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
22nd September 2025 3:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
colours
,
autumn
LManning (Laura)
ace
Excellent camouflage on this little one.
September 22nd, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
Beautiful matching of colour,
September 22nd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful !
September 22nd, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
how lovely
September 22nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close