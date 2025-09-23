Sign up
Photo 1481
Ooh what are you?
I particularly liked the quizzical look this blue tit appeared to be giving, with his head on one side.
23rd September 2025
23rd Sep 25
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4891
photos
179
followers
146
following
405% complete
1474
1475
1476
1477
1478
1479
1480
1481
1479
3318
89
3319
3320
1480
3321
1481
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
22nd September 2025 3:25pm
Tags
blue
,
garden
,
tit
Beverley
ace
He likes your smile…. Lovely shot
September 23rd, 2025
