Autumn colour by carole_sandford
Photo 1482

Autumn colour

The leaves on our mystery tree are starting to change.
26th September 2025 26th Sep 25

Carole Sandford

Brennie B
So golden and lovely
September 26th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
The signs of Autumn - are sure here !
September 26th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely autumnal changes.
September 26th, 2025  
Michelle
Beautiful Autumnal colours
September 26th, 2025  
