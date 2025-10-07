Previous
Wolds Edge 2 by carole_sandford
Wolds Edge 2

A better view of yesterday’s lake & the hilly surrounding area. Lincolnshire is renowned for being flat, but in the north of the county, in the Wolds, there are definitely hills.
7th October 2025

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
JackieR ace
Gorgeous sky
October 7th, 2025  
