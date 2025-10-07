Sign up
Photo 1485
Wolds Edge 2
A better view of yesterday’s lake & the hilly surrounding area. Lincolnshire is renowned for being flat, but in the north of the county, in the Wolds, there are definitely hills.
7th October 2025
7th Oct 25
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
lake
,
wolds
,
lincolnshire
JackieR
ace
Gorgeous sky
October 7th, 2025
