Photo 1487
Sea Holly
Not everything is still blooming in the garden. The Sea Holly has gone over, but it still has beautiful textures.
10th October 2025
10th Oct 25
3
4
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4915
photos
179
followers
146
following
407% complete
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
10th October 2025 1:58pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
sea
,
holly
,
textures
Rob Z
ace
Love those spiky shapes
October 10th, 2025
Shirley
ace
Cool shapes and textures fav
October 10th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
the textures and spikes all look good Carole
October 10th, 2025
