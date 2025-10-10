Previous
Sea Holly by carole_sandford
Photo 1487

Sea Holly

Not everything is still blooming in the garden. The Sea Holly has gone over, but it still has beautiful textures.
10th October 2025 10th Oct 25

Carole Sandford

Rob Z ace
Love those spiky shapes
October 10th, 2025  
Shirley ace
Cool shapes and textures fav
October 10th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
the textures and spikes all look good Carole
October 10th, 2025  
