Photo 1489
Communicating in Song
First robin I have seen in ages! This one at Hartsholme was singing then listening with his head on one side & another Robin would reply. He was sat there for quite a while, until disturbed by a running child.
12th October 2025
12th Oct 25
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
robin
hartsholme
Beverley
ace
Beautiful Robin…. Stunning photo… robins are special
October 12th, 2025
Shirley
ace
A delightful well timed capture
October 12th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
A little beauty.
October 12th, 2025
Monica
Fabulous timing
October 12th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
How wonderful to hear the two of them whilst watching one of them...
October 12th, 2025
Paul J
ace
Beautiful shot!
October 12th, 2025
365 Project
