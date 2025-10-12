Previous
Communicating in Song by carole_sandford
Communicating in Song

First robin I have seen in ages! This one at Hartsholme was singing then listening with his head on one side & another Robin would reply. He was sat there for quite a while, until disturbed by a running child.
12th October 2025 12th Oct 25

Carole Sandford

Beverley ace
Beautiful Robin…. Stunning photo… robins are special
October 12th, 2025  
Shirley ace
A delightful well timed capture
October 12th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
A little beauty.
October 12th, 2025  
Monica
Fabulous timing
October 12th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
How wonderful to hear the two of them whilst watching one of them...
October 12th, 2025  
Paul J ace
Beautiful shot!
October 12th, 2025  
