View from a car park by carole_sandford
Photo 1490

View from a car park

Lincoln Cathedral, well the top of it, all lit up, as seen across the roof tops from where we parked this evening.
13th October 2025 13th Oct 25

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9!
Pat Knowles ace
The most beautiful cathedral & looking wonderful in the night sky. So high up…..the best place to build, they knew what they were doing who ever chose that position!
October 13th, 2025  
Shirley ace
How lovely to see wonderful night shot fav
October 13th, 2025  
